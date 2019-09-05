China calls for level-playing field for business interaction

BEIJING: A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Suang said the Chinese government has consistently encouraged Chinese companies to conduct foreign economic cooperation on the basis of adherence to local laws and in accordance with market principles and international rules.

Commenting on a report that US ‘s government is bullying the Chinese company Huawei, he said , this kind of behavior is neither glorious nor moral, but also a denial of the market economy principles that the US has always advertised.

China resolutely opposes the US's abuse of state power and suppression of certain Chinese companies without any evidence, he said at a regular news briefing held here on Wednesday. " We urge the US to stop the wrong approach of generalizing national security, stop deliberate smear and accusation against China, stop unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises, and provide a level playing field and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises to operate in the United States.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Geng Shuang rejected the US’accusations regarding the situation in Xinjiang Autonomous Region. He said, “ The overall social situation in Xinjiang is quite stable, the economic development momentum is good, and all ethnic groups live in harmony. There have been no terrorist attacks in the last three years. The people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have widely supported the government's anti-terrorism and stability measures. The spokesperson recalled that not long ago, ambassadors and envoys from seven countries including Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bahrain and Nigeria visited Xinjiang to know about the situation of Xinjiang Vocational Skills Education and Training Center.