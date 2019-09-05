MoU signed for local, international trainings

Islamabad: The Sustainable Development Policy Institute’s Centre for Learning and Development (CLD) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Skills Enhancement Academy (TSEA) UK to collaborate in international and national training programmes in the area of skills and human resource development.

Under the MoU, both parties agreed to cooperate in capacity building initiatives including short courses, study tours, and joint leadership events. The TSEA UK is a London-based training institute, which provides life coaching, business coaching, training and consulting in the United Kingdom, Middle East, South America, US, and Sub-Continent.

Senior adviser (capacity building) SDPI Brig (retd) Mohammad Yasin and chief executive officer of the Skills Enhancement Academy (TSEA) UK, Qaiser Ahmed Raja, on behalf of their respective organisations signed the MoU on Wednesday here on the SDPI premises here.

Brig. (r) Mohammad Yasin, Senior Advisor, SDPI for Capacity Building said that SDPI believes in collaboration and partnership especially in the areas of research and capacity building at local and international level.