30 held for involvement in immoral activities

Islamabad: The capital police, in a crackdown on the gangsters involved in criminal and unscrupulous activities, arrested 29 culprits from different areas of Islamabad, police said.

The police have arrested 30 persons from various areas of the city for selling/showing obscene content to children/adults and confiscated movies, videos as well as computers from them. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad directed for crackdown against those selling or showing porn movies or videos to children. Following his directions, DIG (Operations) directed all Zonal SPs to constitute special teams to carry out raids on such places.

IGP Islamabad has further directed not to spare those involved in this ugly business and continue crackdown against them. He said that investigation on such cases should be completed at earliest and challans to be submitted in courts for punishment to the accused.

Islamabad police chief said that members of conciliatory committees at police stations, parents and teachers of educational institutions should be sensitised on this issue. He said their cooperation will help to curb this crime and parents would be also questioned if their children had been found involved in such practices again despite warning.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 14 outlaws including six drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered gold ornaments, mobile phone, snatched bikes, narcotics, wine, valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

The Sihala police arrested two members of a gang and recovered snatched bikes and a 30-bore illicit pistols from their possession. Further investigation is underway from them. The same police arrested an allege thief and recovered gold ornament and other valuables from his custody.

While police team also arrested a drug pusher and recovered hashish from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested a person and recovered one illicit pistol from him. CIA police team arrested accused Afaq Ahmed and recovered one 30-bore illicit Ramana police arrested two accused Fahim-Ullah and Zahid and recovered 520-gram hashish from their possession. While police team also arrested accused Shokat and stolen mobile phone from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Baber Ali and recovered heroine from him. Koral police arrested accused Habibi-Ur-Rehman and Aamir and recovered eight wine bottles from them. Loi Bher police arrested two accused Maroof and Azram and recovered 20-liter wine from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.