GB Girls Football gets Flava support

LAHORE: Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League 2019 gets the support of Flava – a flavoured milk brand of Haleeb Foods.

Announcing a fully sponsored Higher Education Scholarship for the winner of the tournament, Sami Qahar Head of Marketing Flava said: “This partnership is deeply focused towards providing women a conducive environment to progression. Flava has a strong commitment towards making Pakistan a healthier nation and through this initiative we are supporting the girls realize their true potential.”

Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League is an initiative founded by two young and enthusiastic sisters Karishma and Sumaira Inayat in the year 2016. This year, the GB-GFL 2019 tournament will take place in Passu Hunza region. Due to a lack of opportunities available for these girls to participate in national or regional level games, this continued partnership aims to fulfil that gap. Not only will it empower women, it will also promote gender equality and challenge stereotypes.