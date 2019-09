Inter fans tell Lukaku monkey chants are ‘not racist’

MILAN: A group of hardcore Inter Milan supporters have written an open letter to Romelu Lukaku telling the Belgian striker that fans making monkey noises during a football match was not a sign of racism.

Lukaku — Inter Milan’s new 65 million euros ($73 million) recruit from Manchester United — was targeted by monkey chants from a section of the home crowd during Sunday’s Serie A game at Cagliari.

The abuse lasted for several seconds as the 26-year-old was preparing to take the winning penalty in Inter’s 2-1 Serie A triumph at Cagliari. But Inter’s fan group ‘L’Urlo della Nord’ told the forward in an open letter published on their Facebook page that he was seeing racism where there was none.

“Hi Romelu. We are really sorry you thought that what happened in Cagliari was racist,” the fans wrote.“You have to understand that Italy is not like many other north European countries where racism is a REAL problem. “We understand that it could have seemed racist to you, but it is not like that.

“In Italy we use some ‘ways’ only to ‘help our teams’ and to try to make our opponents nervous, not for racism but to mess them up. “We are a multi-ethnic fans organisation and we have always welcomed players from everywhere.

“However, we have always used that ‘way’ with other teams’ players in the past and we probably will in the future.“We are not racist and so are not the Cagliari fans,” continued the letter from the “Curva Nord” group — which has no official affiliation with Inter. The group is a section of the club’s hardcore support that sit in the north stand of Inter’s San Siro stadium. On Sunday, monkey sounds could be heard in the stadium as Lukaku was trying to take a penalty. The Belgian international angrily looked towards the stands before confidently converting his second goal in as many games.