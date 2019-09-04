10 more SOEs added to privatisation list

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Privatisation has listed 17 State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) for privatisation in the first phase. Initially there were seven SOEs that have been selected for privatisation but now the government has added 10 more state entities in the privatisation list.

The list is given bellow:

active privatisation programme

S # Name of PSE Government of Status Update

Pakistan Shares

07 Transactions Previously initiated

1 1223 MW Balloki Power Plant 100% l Financial Advisor Hired

l Due Diligence Completed

2 1230 MW Haveli Bahadur Power Plant 100%

3 SME Bank Limited 93.88% l Financial Advisor Hired

l Due Diligence is under process

4 Services International Hotel, Lahore NICL: 94% l Financial Advisor Hired

PCBL: 06% l Due Diligence is under process

5 Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad 100% l Shortlisting of EoIs Completed

l Hiring of Financial Advisor - First week of October, 2019

6 Mari Petroleum Limited

(divestment of remaining shares) 18.39% l Transfer Notice issued to JV Partners

l JV Partners requested for Auditor’s Certificate for fair price determination

7 Pakistan Steel Mills (Revival) 100% l EoI for FA submission date 29.08.2019

l Shortlisting of parties under process

10 New Initiated Transactions

8 Guddu Power Plant (747 MW) -

Central Power Generation Company Ltd –

CPGCL (GENCO – II) 100% l EoI for FA published on 29.08.2019

l Last date of submission is 02.10.2019

9 Nandipur Power Plant (425 MW) –

Northern Power Generation Company Ltd –

NPGCL (GENCO – III) 100% l EoI for FA published on 29.08.2019

l Last date of submission is 02.10.2019

10 First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) 82.6% l EoI for FA published on 29.08.2019

l Last date of submission is 02.10.2019

11 House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) 100% l EoI for FA published on 29.08.2019

l Last date of submission is 02.10.2019

12 Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) 100% l EoI for FA published on 29.08.2019

l Last date of submission is 02.10.2019

13 Oil and Gas development Company Limited

(OGDCL) 75% l EoI for FA published on 29.08.2019

l Last date of submission is 02.10.2019

14 Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) 64.5% l EoI for FA published on 29.08.2019

l Last date of submission is 03.10.2019

15 Pakistan Re-Insurance Co. Ltd. (PakRe) 44.8% l EoI for FA published on 30.08.2019

l Last date of submission is 27.09.2019

16 Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO) 33.24% l EoI for FA published on 30.08.2019

l Last date of submission is 17.09.2019

17 Sindh Engineering Limited (SEL) 100% l EoI for FA published on 30.08.2019

l Last date of submission is 18.09.2019

PHASE-II PRIVATISATION PROGRAMME

Sectoral Studies and Policy Recommendations by concerned Quarters for inclusion / deletion of PSEs from the Privatisation Programme

S# Name of PSEs Government of Pakistan Shares

Finance Division

1 National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) 7.67%

Commerce Division

2 National Insurance Company (NIC) 100%

3 State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) 100%

Petroleum Division

4 Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) 100%

5 Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) 100%

6 Lakhra Coal Mines (now Lakhra Coal Development Company) * PMDC: 44%

Govt. of Sindh: 25%

WAPDA: 25%

EET BESOS: 6%

Power Division (Task Force on Energy)

7 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Limited (FESCO) 100%

8 Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited (IESCO) 100%

9 Lahore Electric Supply Company Limited (LESCO) 100%

10 Gujranwala Electric Power Company Limited (GEPCO) 100%

11 Multan Electric Power Company Limited (MEPCO) 100%

12 Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited (PESCO) 100%

13 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Limited (HESCO) 100%

14 Quetta Electric Supply Company Limited (QESCO) 100%

15 Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO)

16 Kot Addu Power Company (KAPCO) 45.7%

17 Jamshoro Power Generation Company Ltd – JPCL (GENCO- I) 100%

18 Lakhra Power Generation Company Ltd – LPGCL (GENCO – IV) 100%

Privatisation Division

19 PIA-IL (Roosevelt Hotel, NY & Scribe Hotel, Paris) 100%

Ministry of Industries & Production

20 National Fertilizers Corporation and its units and subsidiaries 100%

21 State Engineering Corporation and its units and subsidiaries 100%

22 Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PMTF) 100%

23 Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation and its units (PIDC) 100%

24 Morafco Industries (Machinery as is where is basis) 100%

25 Republic Motors Limited (RML) 100%

26 Pakistan Industrial and Technical Training Centre 100%

27 Export Processing Zone Authority 100%

Ministry of IT & Telecom

28 Telephone Industries of Pakistan, Haripur (TIP) 100%

29 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (PTCL) 62.16%

Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage

30 National Book Foundation (NBF) 100%