JI AJK urges Pakistan to sever diplomatic ties with India

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) while welcoming decision to establish Kashmir cell in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kashmir desks in its embassies has demanded of Pakistan government to immediately sever diplomatic relations with India.

The central shoora JI Azad Kashmir which met here with JI AJK ameer Khalid Mahmood in the chair observed that there was no reason to continue diplomatic ties with India after the neighbouring country had redefined its borders with Pakistan extending its countries limits to the Line of Control (LoC) following revocation of Article 370 of its constitution.

“The Pakistan government should also disassociate itself from Simla Agreement as following end of special status of Kashmir by India, we should not remain a party to this agreement,” the JI shoora while passing a resolution said.

The JI AJK while strongly condemning lockdown of the occupied territory which had entered the 29 days by the Indian forces, asked the Pakistan government to execute more effective diplomacy on issue suggesting the Prime Minster and Foreign Minister to visit world power houses and international forums to highlight as to what is happening in the Indian Held Kashmir.

The shoora while appreciating Prime Minister’s announcement to act as ambassador of Kashmir, also demanded of the Pakistan government to restore status of AJK government as representative government of the whole Kashmir and Jammu state giving it right to launch resistance and ‘Jehad’ against the Indian government.

The JI AJK shoora also assured the Pakistan government and armed forces that workers of JI and people of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan would stand shoulder to shoulder with them in case of any misadventure or aggression from India.

The meeting observed that freedom movement of Kashmiris is according to charter of the United Nations and international laws. “The current oppression and lockdown of IHK will compel the Kashmir to revert to militancy to get their right of independence,” the resolution said adding the people from AJK would also be forced by the present situation to join the freedom movement in Held Kashmir and Jammu if the process to push them to the wall continues.