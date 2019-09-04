CM launches Naya Pakistan, Manzilain Aasan programme from Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government has started a comprehensive plan to develop remote areas to remove sense of deprivation among the masses.

Addressing a gathering at Kolo Tarar on Tuesday, the CM said in the first phase of the project, 1,236km carpeted roads in the rural areas of the province were being started at a cost of Rs 15 billion.

The present was giving special attention on the development of the backward areas, he maintained. The government had started 67 development projects with Rs 5.44 billion in the Hafizabad district, he added.

Earlier, the CM and Punjab Minister for Tourism Taimoor Khan were giving a rousing welcome by MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti, PTI district president Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, MPAs Mamoon Jaffar Tarar and Mian Ahsan Ansar Bhatti, Gujranwala Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi and heads of different district departments. Soon after his arrival, Sardar Usman Buzdar planted a mango plant and directed that 58 Kanal out of 794 Kanal state land in Muradian village retrieved by the district administration should be converted into a mango garden. He also inaugurated the Government Girls Degree College on Gujranwala Road, Hafizabad, which had been completed at a cost of Rs 120 million in 2018, Rescue 1122 Pindi Bhattian and Police Khidmat Markaz at Pindi Bhattian. He said that SandhawanTarar-Ballo Nau Road was being carpeted at a cost of Rs 10 million. Moreover, Sawanpura-Jhanb Tarar, Jalalpur Bhattian to Marth and Pindi Bhattian-Kot Nakka roads would be completed at a cost of Rs 330 million under the Naya Pakistan, Manzilain Aasan programme in the first phase, he added.

He said that the development projects under the Community Development Programme worth Rs 20 million and uplift projects under the SDG Programme worth Rs 150 million would be completed in Hafizabad district.

The chief minister said that 500 million saplings would be planted in the Punjab during five years and this year nine million plants would be planted. He appealed to the masses to participate vigorously in the Green and Clean Pakistan campaign. MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti demanded the CM establish a model hospital in Hafizabad, set up a small industrial estate to eliminate unemployment and poverty in the area, rehabilitate Hafizabad-Sukheke Road linking Motorway Interchange Kot Sarwar and Hafizabad-Khanqa Dogran Motorway Interchange Safdarabad. Later, the CM and other distinguished guests attended a lunch hosted by MPA Mamoon Jaffar Tarar.