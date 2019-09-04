Malnourished children’sproblems highlighted

LAHORE:Punjab Planning and Development Department on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss and finalise recommendations for strengthening and scaling up nutrition activities in Punjab for fighting health problems of malnourished and stunted children and improving indicators of Mother and Child Health.

Member Health Nutrition & Population Welfare P&D Dr Suhail Saqlain chaired the meeting. Aslam Shaheen, Chief Nutrition Planning Commission, Dr Irshad Danish, Chief Nutrition International, Shabbir Khan, Programme Coordinator National SUN Secretariat, Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Chief Nutrition UNICEF attended the meeting.

Dr Suhail Saqlain was of the view that most of people do not have sufficient knowledge and awareness about nutritional food and their children eat enough food items without sufficient ingredients due to that these children face iron deficiency and lack of vitamins. He said joint venture by P&D Punjab and Federal Planning Commission will be launched to overcome these issues. He said the meeting has finalised the recommendations and new initiatives for the betterment of affected children to improve health indicators on priority and to reduce stunting from 31.5 per cent to 27 percent by 2023.

Nurses polls held: The election of Young Nurses Association of Lahore General Hospital PINS Chapter has been completed and Ms KhalidaTabbasum was elected president with 398 votes.

Rubeena Shaheen and Sarwar Rafique performed the duties of election commission. Majida Aslam has been elected vice-president, Asif Sohail general secretary and Monaza Shaheen secretary, Munawar Sultana secretary finance, Shakila Karamat joint secretary and Nudrat Mukhtar secretary information and broadcasting of the association.

The newly-elected president of Young Nurses Association, Ms Khalida Tabbasum, said that she would try her level best to come up to the expectations of the nurses. She said that she would play the role of a bridge between the administration and the nursing community.