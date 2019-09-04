Saadi off for Tokyo to feature in 2019 Karate-1 Premier League

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas was scheduled to fly out of Dubai for Tokyo to feature in the 2019 Karate-1 Premier League which is scheduled to be held in Japan’s capital from September 6-8.
“I am preparing to leave for Japan tonight,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Tuesday. “Initially I was not feeling well and it seemed that I would not be able to feature in the event. But now I am a bit better and want to feature in the event as I have already missed a few qualifying rounds. I don’t want to miss any more event,” said Saadi, whose Olympic ranking is 18, which means he has a good chance of making it to the world’s most prestigious event. Saadi this year has played in quite a few qualifying events which has boosted his chances.
