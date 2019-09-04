Ban on hunting cranes relaxed

PESHAWAR: The competent authority has relaxed the ban on hunting (live catching) of cranes in the province. A handout said the crane hunting camp would be allowed to catch 15 cranes in a season to the maximum.

The number of all cranes in a camp shall not exceed ten (10) pairs. The fee for possession of crane will be Rs400 per bird per annum; the fee for establishing crane camps in fall season, 2019 will be Rs5000 per camp.

NOC for display of crane will be Rs1000 for each per event and NOC for import/export of crane will be Rs2500 per bird. It was notified by Forest, Environment & Wildlife Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.