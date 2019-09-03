Early diagnosis can help prevent neck, back pain: experts

LAHORE: The neck pain is one of the fastest growing diseases, which isn’t discriminating between genders. There can be several causes to this physical disorder but an early diagnosis and treatment from the qualified specialist can cure this disease.

These views were expressed by medical experts during a seminar on “Neck pain and attached problems” organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) in collaboration with KKT Orthopaedic Spine Centre here at a hotel on Monday.

Chief Consultant and Chairman KKT Orthopaedic Spine Centre Dr Afzal Hussain, in his opening remarks, said that the back and neck pain was caused due to organic pain and other simple pain. “The organic pain is caused by fracture, infection, osteoporosis and other such causes, which have different stages,” he said, saying that the patients having neck and back pain due to organic reasons should be opt for surgery immediately. He said that the surgery should be done when the physical condition is getting weak or it was getting numb.

He said that KKT Orthopaedic Spine Centre was playing its role in providing treatment to patients to relieve them of neck and back pain.

Former Director Health Services, General Secretary Pakistan Medical Association and Professor of Community Medicine Dr Shahid Malik advised not to work by bending neck as it put more pressure on spine and causes neck and back pain. “We must do neck exercise and there is no better exercise of neck than Namaz,” he added. “Our sitting posture has a lot to do with neck and back pain,” he said, adding that we must take right sitting and working posture. He said that a large part of population was suffering from this disease, saying that only awareness can help prevent this disease from spreading.

Former Medical Superintendent Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and general practitioner Dr Nauman Matloob said that excessive use of mobile and laptop badly affects the neck position and may cause neck and back pain.

“There is a need to create awareness among parents as more and more young kids were getting affected by it,” he added,

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Abdullah Farooq Khan said that more than 75 percent children were affected by “text neck syndrome”, adding that magnetic waves in mobile phones also affect the eyes and ears. Director Continued Medical Education (CME), MRCP Family Medicine and PMA leader Dr Shahid Shahab said that the people should not sleep on high pillows to avoid neck and back pain, adding that the patients should not hurry into getting conducted surgery for neck and back pain.

Consultant KKT Orthopaedic Spine Centre Dr Imran Nausher said that the patients with signs of neck pain should immediately consult qualified doctor, adding that early diagnosis also prevents the need for a surgery.

Chief Operating Officer/Chief Training Officer KKT Orthopaedic Spine Centre Dr Saleem Bashir underscored the need of taking precautionary measures and abstaining, saying that treatment without abstaining won’t be of much use. “The patients are greatly benefitting from treatment for their neck and back pain at KKT Orthopaedic Spine Centre,” he said, adding that the treatment is done with special machines through sonographic waves at a particular frequency, which generates protein in the body leaving no need for medicines.

President KKT Orthopaedic Spine Centre Dr Abid Siddiqui said that KKT Orthopaedic Spine Centre has brought latest technology, which treats patients of spine pain without operation and medicines.

“When this technology was first introduced in Pakistan, it was only available in seven countries of the world,” he said, adding that any patient who comes to KKT Orthopaedic Spine Centre, we make sure that he/she doesn’t go without treatment irrespective of their ability to pay.

Besides, Dr Shoaib Anwar, Prof Dr Hanif, Prof Dr Amir Nadeem, Dr Abid Siddiqui and Cartoonist Javed Iqbal also spoke on the occasion. Hifza Khalid recited verses from Holy Quran and Na’at-e-Rasool (SAW). Chairman MKRMS Wasif Nagi conducted the seminar.