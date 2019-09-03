Judge video scandal: Janjua, two others held after bail pleas rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Cyber Crime Court on Monday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Nasir Janjua, who’s an important character in the video scandal case against the accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

Suspects Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yusuf and Ghulam Jilani were arrested after Judge Tahir Mehmood rejected their pre-arrest bail pleas. The counsel for Janjua took the stance that his client had no link with the video and that no allegations had been leveled against his client in the FIA report.

The lawyer further said no evidences had been submitted against his client apart from

his nomination in the case by the plaintiff. The video scandal surfacedwhen PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz released a video, purportedly showing Judge Arshad Malik admitting to a lack of evidence against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

On July 12, Arshad Malik was relieved of his duties by the federal government for his alleged involvement in the controversial video scandal. The court extended the judicial remand of Mian Tariq, the main suspect, to 14 days. The FIA presented him in the court. He was brought from the Adiala Jail. The court directed the FIA to present him again on September 16, 2019.