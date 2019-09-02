Zardari, Talpur treated worse than Kulbhushan, Abhinandan: Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani Sunday said that never in history it has happened that a case was tried in another province on the charges concerning Sindh and the accused are also being kept in a prison of another province.

"If the PPP leaders are being tried and kept in jail then why not the PTI leaders from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aleema Khan, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Qaiser, Zulfi Bukhari and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi’s cases cannot be tried in Sindh and they all incarcerated in Sindh," he said while addressing a press conference with Nazir Dhoki at the Sindh House in Islamabad.

Saeed Ghani said that the PPP leaders are being arrested only on charges which have neither been investigated nor proved, but the PTI members of federal, Punjab and KP cabinets have not been arrested or tried despite charges of mega corruption. He said former President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur are being treated worse than Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Indian pilot Abhinandan and former spokesman for TTP Ihsanullah Ihsan. He said Faryal Talpur was not taken to attend the Sindh Assembly session by the Punjab authorities despite issuance of her production order.

"This is the way the Federation is treating representatives of Sindh," he said.

Saeed Ghani said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was also tried in Punjab. He said Asif Ali Zardari was exonerated in all cases and had to suffer nearly 12 years in jail for the crimes he had never committed.

"Not a single accusation against him was proved in the court of law," he said. Similarly, he said, the accusation on which Zardari and Talpur are languishing in prison concerns Sindh, but they are being kept in jail in Punjab.

"The decision to send this case to Punjab was against the law and Constitution," Saeed Ghani said.

Saeed Ghani said that it is a joke when the PTI says that the PPP is not serious on Kashmir issue as no one can match the stand on Kashmir by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the PTI has nothing to show except false promises and shattered dreams of people of Pakistan.

Saeed Ghani said that PPP won record seats in the 2018 elections in Sindh.

Nazir Dhoki said that the day Bilawal went to Muzaffarabad to offer Eid prayers with his Kashmiri brethren, the very same day Faryal Talpur was shifted from hospital bed to prison at midnight. "Is this is not victimisation of political opponents," he asked.