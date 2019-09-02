Defence minister urges world to take note of Indian atrocities

NOWSHERA: Urging the world to take notice of Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that India would not be able to annex the held Kashmir.

He was talking to reporters after a local lawyer Asad Ali Advocate announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf along with his family members and supporters

Speaking on the occasion, Pervez Khattak said that the entire Pakistani nation stood by the people of Kashmir.

The minister said that the Indian government was taking hostile steps against the Muslims. He added that the steps being taken by the Indian government had posed a serious threat to the stability of the region.

Pervez Khattak said the United Nations and the world powers should take notice of the human rights violations in the held Kashmir.

“War is not the solution to any issue as it could engulf the entire region, he said, adding that Pakistan was a nuclear state and Kashmir was its jugular vein.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government were trying to turn the Muslim majority into minority in Kashmir.

He urged the United Nations to honour its commitment and hold referendum in the held Kashmir to solve this issue.