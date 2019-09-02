Deteriorating situation in IHK

Sanders asks US to back UN-backed solution

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Criticising the revocation of Indian Held Kashmir's (IHK) autonomy, crackdown on dissent and communication blackout, US Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said the Indian action was unacceptable.

“I am also deeply concerned about the situation in Kashmir where the Indian government has revoked Kashmiris’ autonomy, cracked down on dissent and instituted a communication blackout,” said the senator while addressing the 56th annual convention of Islamic Society of North America held in Houston.

He said the crackdown in the name of security was also denying Kashmiri people access to medical care.

He said even many respected doctors in India had acknowledged that the Indian government had imposed restrictions on travel, which was threatening the lifesaving care needed by patients in IHK.

Sanders said the communication blockade must be lifted immediately and the United States government must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law and in support of UN-backed peaceful resolution that respected the will of Kashmiri people.