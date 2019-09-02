Traders in Mingora threaten protest

MINGORA: All shopkeepers and traders unions on Sunday vowed to launch protest movement against the district administration’s failure to resolve the issue of vegetable market (sabzimandi).

Speaking to gathering of protesters, the union’s president Abdur Rahim said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and lawmakers were not interested in resolving the problems of Swat people. He said the location selected by the district administration for the sabzimandi at Balogram was not a suitable one as it was further multiplying grievances and problems of the locals. He said there was a huge rush and traffic jam in the market due to the sabzimandi where trucks were unloaded on roadside, adding, Balogram site was not so much wide. He said that Takhtaband site was a suitable location for the vegetable market and the district administration should officially approve it. Abdur Rahim threatened to launch formal protest movement from tomorrow (Tuesday) against the failure of the district administration to resolve the issue.