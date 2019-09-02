close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

PUC to mark September as month of stability, defence of Pakistan

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

LAHORE : Pakistan Ulema Council will observe September as a month of stability and defence of Pakistan and to express solidarity with oppressed people of Kashmir.

During the month of September, Unity of Ummah conferences will be held all over the country assuring Kashmiris that Pakistan will not leave them at the mercy of the Indian atrocities.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference here Sunday at Lahore Press Club stated that the all-out effort would be made with the consent of all the religious organisations of the country to ensure peace and harmony during the month of Muharram.

Tahir Ashrafi announced that Pakistan Ulema Council had designed a schedule to highlight Kashmir issue by dispatching delegates of religious scholars to sensitise the world about atrocities of Indian forces in Held Kashmir. Tahir Ashrafi also announced that arrangements were being finalised with the mutual efforts of Pakistan Ulema Council and other religious groups to ensure peace and harmony during Muharram. He said that with the consent of all the religious organisations of the country, a unanimous Code of Code had been drafted to ensure peace and harmony in Muharram. Violation of this code of conduct will not be tolerated, Tahir Ashrafi said, adding that "Ashra-e-Farooq-o-Hussain" will be observed from 1st Muharram to 10th Muharram.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that unanimous Code of Conduct for Muharram would prove a torchbearer for all the religious organisations to ensure peace and harmony in Muharram.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore