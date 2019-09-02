Activity begins to pay tribute to martyrs of Karbala

LAHORE : With the advent of Muharram-ul-Haram, the Muslim community entered the New Islamic Year 1441 on Sunday and Shia Muslims all over the country, including the provincial metropolis, emerged in Muharram-related activities to pay tributes to the Martyrs of Karbala.

All the Muslims in every locality of the City of the live-hearted started to make elaborated arrangements to observe the greatest sacrifice in the history of Islam: The Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his blessed household and faithful companions on the sands of Karbala in Iraq some 1400 years ago for the protection and glory of Islam and the teachings of the Holy {Prophet (PBUH).

Besides special events, including conferences, seminars, gatherings to pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his blessed companions on official and private levels, in every locality, the Faithfull set up Sabeels of water, milk, juices and edibles for the participants of Majalis and Muharram processions regardless of their status.

Like every year since independence, a special and increased Muharram related activity was seen in Shia dominated localities and particular points in the City which is the hub of Muharram related activities during the whole month and until 10th Safar, the Day of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the Blessed Martyrs of Karbala.

In every Shia house, the Black Flag, being posted on the rooftop of the house, is changed from the old one to the new one. Besides the changing of the flag (Alam) at home, all the Imam Bargah’s the focal points and around the localities, roads, and inside the localities of Muharram related Majalis, the Martyrdom related processions Zuljanah and Ziyarats.

The government also runs a special campaign to facilitate the participants of the Muharram related activities.

Moreover, special security arrangements are made to ensure a totally peaceful environment to avoid any untoward incident.

The provincial government, police department and security agencies, along with the assistance of the notables and general community of the particular areas where the Muharram related activity level is the highest, is swept through state-of-the-art electronic surveillance gadgets, sniffing dogs and frisked by the male & female security personnel during the Muharram related events.

The hubs of the Muharram related activities in the City, including Muhallah Shian Mochi Gate, Islampura, Khaima-e-Sadaat Jain Mundar, Shadman Colony, Ilaqa Nawab Sahib (Raiwind Road, Nasirabad, Thokar Niaz Baig, Jamai Almuntazir and some other blocks in Model Town, Minhaj-ul-Hussain and a few other highly significant and Muharram related sensitive places are already abuzz with a high pitch as Majalis are being held many a times in every locality around the clock from morning till midnight.