Chief, education secretaries told to file comments on contempt-of-court plea

The Sindh High Court has directed the chief secretary and the secretary education to submit a report with regard to a plea seeking permission for a grave within the boundary walls of the Islamia Government College premises.

The direction came during a hearing of an application seeking action against the chief secretary, the SSP East, Jamshed Quarters police and others for violating court orders in the Islamic Education Trust case.

Applicant Syed Mureed Ali Shah submitted in the application that the SHC had cancelled the trust deed with regard to the appointment of new trustees and restrained Mohammad Hussain, who claimed to be one of the heirs of the property owner, and other illegal trustees of the Islamic Education Trust from interfering in the affairs of the trust.

He submitted that though Mohammad Hussain was not a legal heir of the property owner, the legal heir of Mohammad Hussain who was removed from the trusteeship of the IET had buried Hussain in the premises of the Islamia Science and Commerce College in violation of court orders and the direction issued by the court’s official assignee.

He submitted that official respondents, including Jamshed Quarters police, did not obey the court orders and allowed burial in the college premises despite the official assignee direction that litigation land shall not be given to any party.

He alleged that the alleged private respondents also attacked him when he tried to resist the violation of the court orders. He requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against alleged contemnors for violating the court orders.

The petitioner also filed a statement before the court with regard to non-compliance with the court directives in the matter and for the registration of an FIR.

The provincial law officer assured the court that the complaint of the petitioner with regard to the incident as mentioned in the reference would be recorded by the SHO Jamshed Quarters and if any cognizable offence was made out and FIR would be registered immediately.

A division bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi directed the SSP Investigation East to supervise the process of the registration of an FIR as stated above and to submit a compliance report before the court within one week.

The court observed that the principals of Islamia Arts and Commerce College (evening) and the Islamia Law College were directed to file their comments on the violation of the court directives and official assignee reference, but such reports were not filed yet.

It directed the chief secretary, the education secretary and the principals of the Islamia arts, commerce and law colleges to file comments to tell the court as to who had granted permission for the grave within the boundary walls of the Islamia government college and specifically submit a reply to the letter of the official assignee of the court. The hearing was adjourned till September 17.