Five of a family from Orangi Town drown in Hub River

Five members of a family drowned in the Hub River on Sunday. Police said the victim family belonged to Orangi Town and were picnicking near Sakran when the tragedy occurred.

The rescuers fished out the bodies from the river with the hectic efforts of around two hours. The deceased were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The drowning victims were identified as Mahjabeen Jamil, 34, Sohail Aslam, 30, his four-year-old son Areeb, sister-in-law’s 13-year-old daughter Hifza Asghar and her brother Hamza Asghar.

Mahjabeen’s husband told the media that due to the pleasant weather, the family decided to go picnicking. He said they were returning home when Hamza insisted on a swim and went to the river with Hifza and Areeb. He added that after Hamza went under, the others tried to save him but they all drowned.

Three electrocuted

A man was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) in an unconscious state after he suffered an electric shock while he was engaged in some electrical work in the Dhobi Ghat area. The doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Pak Colony police said he was identified as 25-year-old Saleem, son of Haji Malang. His family took his body away without completing the medico-legal formalities.

Similarly, a hitherto unidentified man appearing to be in his mid-30’s died of electrocution near Chhota Gate in the Star Gate locality. The Airport police said his body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and then shifted to the morgue.

Separately, a scavenger who is yet to be identified died of electrocution in Shah Faisal Colony. His body was taken to the JPMC and then shifted to the morgue.

Man falls to death

A factory worker died after falling off the roof of a factory in Orangi Town. He was taken to the ASH with critical wounds, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He was later identified as 24-year-old Abdul Sattar, son of Noor Muhammad.

Motorcyclist killed

A motorcyclist died in a road accident in the Jamshed Quarters area. Police said Ajab Khan, 47, was riding a motorbike when a speeding vehicle hit his two-wheeler, killing him on the spot. Police said his body was taken to the CHK, adding that the victim lived in the same locality. The officials also said the culprit driver, who was identified as Ameer Zaman, has been arrested.

Two teenage boys held

Two teenage boys were arrested by the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police from the Baloch Goth area in Lyari’s Block-13D for their alleged involvement in street crime.

District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said two pistols, four mobile phones, three wallets and more than two kilograms of hashish were also seized from Yousuf, 17, and Areeb, 15.