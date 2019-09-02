Two die after consuming poisonous liquor in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Two staff members of a hotel in Shogran tourist resort died after they drank poisonous liquor on Sunday. Noman Masih and Arsalan Masih, who has been working as sweepers at hilltop hotel in Shogran, had drunk liquor, which, according to police, had been abandoned by customers in a room. They fell unconscious and were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced both of them dead. The bodies were sent to their native towns Gujranwala and Gujrat in Punjab. Also in the day, a young Afghan national Naik Mohammad, 10, was killed due to an old enmity in Gandia area. The police have booked five people who had allegedly stoned the boy to death. They said raids were being conducted at various places for their arrest.