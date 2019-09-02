100 volunteers complete security training

LAHORE: At least 100 volunteers completed their security training last week at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines.

Ninety-six officials from investigation wing, 139 officials performing guard duty and 22 officials of security division also practiced fire drill. As many as 2,000 officials of Dolphin Squad completed two week refresher course. Judicial wing produced 2519 jail inmates of Lahore district and six from other districts before the courts.