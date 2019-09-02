UN rep, Shireen Mazari discuss rights issues

Islamabad: Country Representative UN Women Jamshed Qazi called on the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here and discussed with her various rights-related issues with a special focus on the matters related to the rights of women including gender equality and empowerment of women.

The minister informed the visitor about the steps undertaken to ensure the rights of citizens particularly the rights of women.

Meanwhile, President of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan met Dr Mazari and discussed with her the current human rights situation in IOK, especially including the matters related to the human rights violations in Indian, Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to him, the minister said the innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir were denied the fundamental right to self-determination, which was guaranteed by the International resolutions. She said the situation of human rights in the Indian-occupied Kashmir was very deploring.

Dr Mazari condemned the massive rights violations in the occupied Kashmir and said Pakistan would continue raising the issue of Kashmir at all international forums.

She said the people and government of Pakistan would continue offering moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris for attaining their right to self-determination.