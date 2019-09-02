Hazlewood ready to play remaining Ashes Tests

MANCHESTER: Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who was dropped for the series opener at Edgbaston, has said that he feels in good shape and is primed to play each of the two remaining Tests in the ongoing Ashes series.

Hazlewood sat out of Australia’s series-opening victory, by 251 runs, in Birmingham, but was brought back into the side for the second Test at Lord”s.

It was his first Test since January this year, when he last played, against India in Sydney, before being sidelined by a back injury.

He took his time to find his groove – after picking up three wickets at Lord’s, Hazlewood came roaring back into form with a five-for in the first innings at Headingley that sent England packing for 67.

He followed it up with four more in the second innings, although Australia lost narrowly, by one wicket, courtesy a Ben Stokes masterclass.

“The body’s really good,” Hazlewood said. “I felt a lot better at Headingley than Lord’s, just getting those miles into the legs in that first Test [back]. I can’t see why not unless we bowl a mountain of overs in the next game, but body’s feeling really good and happy to play both if possible.”

Whether Hazlewood does actually play both Tests remains to be seen. Workload management has been a touchy subject in Australia lately, with team management bent on preserving the fast bowlers.

Coach Justin Langer has stressed numerous times already that it may be humanly impossible for a fast bowler to play in all five Tests. Australia are well-placed to rest their premier strike men, however, because of the bounty resources at their disposal.

Hazlewood has had a moderate workload thus far in the series. He bowled 35 overs at Lord”s and 43.5 overs at Headingley, where he was helped by England’s short first innings.

“I think I”m not trying to do too much, trying to be pretty simple, not trying and swing the ball at all really,” he said. “Occasionally, I do when it gets a bit older.”