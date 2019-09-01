Two commit in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two people committed suicide in separate incidents here on Saturday. In the first incident, Shamim Bibi, who had recently married with Bahadur Ali of Syedwala, ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic issue. In another incident, Zafar Iqbal exchanged hot words with his father Chiragh Din ober some issue. Later, Zafar committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan of his room.