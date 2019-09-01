NA committee to recommend incentives for cotton growers: Qaiser

Islamabad: On the instructions of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, the Sub-Committee of the National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products extensively deliberated upon the framework for revival of cotton in Pakistan, says press release.

The Committee stressed that despite being Pakistan’s largest revenue generating crop with immense potential for comparative advantage, foreign exchange earnings and employment opportunities, cotton in Pakistan was beset by a host of enduring challenges on numerous fronts. A significant number of international organizations, scientists, researchers and cotton growers attended the meeting which was presided by the convener of the Sub-Committee Syed Fakhar Imam. The Sub-Committee presented its recommendations to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser who later on held a press briefing on the same subject.

National Assembly speaker stressed that the Special Committee on Agricultural Products is committed to assign substantive meanings to agricultural revitalisation in Pakistan and increasing farmers’ profitability, food security and enhanced productivity. He added that agriculture sector being the major vehicle for investment in rural development and gainful employment, form the core of Pakistan’s economy and its turn around requires sustained endeavors on multiple fronts. He added that the Special Committee on Agricultural Products is cognizant of the fact that well entrenched lobbies continue to preclude farmers of their well deserving profitability and progress. He further added that the committee is particularly focused on protection and profitability of the farmers. He further added that Committee is formulating a dedicated think tank to assist the Parliament in evidence and research informed decision making on matters of agriculture.

Representatives from the international organisations pointed out that Pakistan has not witnessed any remarkable improvement in cotton productivity during the last three decades. The Committee was informed that the cost of cotton production in Pakistan is way higher than the regional competitors. The experts highlighted that weak regulation of agricultural inputs, poor quality seeds, and lack of investment in agriculture research and extension services constitute major impediments to cotton production.

The Committee unanimously recommended the provision of ‘minimum support price’ for cotton in order to ensure level playing field to cotton growers’ vis-à-vis regional competitors and other domestic crops.

The committee was informed that all other countries including China, India, Turkey, Australia provide immense support to their cotton growers in the form of subsidies, direct assistance, investment and research while the support extended in Pakistan is negligible. The Convener of the Sub-Committee Syed Fakhar Imam regretted the fact that one hand cotton growers receive no support while on the other hand they are denied a fair price in line with the international price. It was also noted that the lack of premium on high quality cotton in Pakistan disincentivises farmers to pursue high quality. Reflecting on the need for coherence and coordination between provinces and federation, the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza highlighted that the Special Committee on Agricultural Products and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination are determined to ensure smooth consultation and collaboration on matters of agriculture. Speaker Asad Qaiser assured the farmers that the matter of outstanding electricity dues would be taken up with the Minister for Power Omar Ayub to enable the farmers to pay their bills in installments.

The meeting was attended by the Convener of the Sub-Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Punjab Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, MNA Malik Muhamad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan, experts from academia, international organizations, cotton growers, scientists, and officials of the Ministry of National Food Security.