PHF officials, players observe 'Kashmir Hour'

KARACHI: Players and officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) observed 'Kashmir Hour' on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday.

The players, officials and Olympians hoisted the Pakistan flag along with flag of Kashmir and sung the national anthem. Secretary General PHF Olympian Asif Bajwa said that Kashmir is part of Pakistan and their sacrifices won’t go futile. “We should highlight the Kashmir issue and India’s atrocities at every available platform,” he said.