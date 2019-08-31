close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

PHF officials, players observe 'Kashmir Hour'

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

KARACHI: Players and officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) observed 'Kashmir Hour' on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday.

The players, officials and Olympians hoisted the Pakistan flag along with flag of Kashmir and sung the national anthem. Secretary General PHF Olympian Asif Bajwa said that Kashmir is part of Pakistan and their sacrifices won’t go futile. “We should highlight the Kashmir issue and India’s atrocities at every available platform,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports