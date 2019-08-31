close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
August 31, 2019

BD women’s team to tour Pakistan for T20, ODI series

Sports

August 31, 2019

KARACHI: Bangladesh women’s cricket team will play three Twenty20 Internationals and two One-day Internationals in Lahore at the Gaddafi Stadium from October 26 to November 4, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Friday.

The visitors will arrive in Lahore on October 23 and kick off the two-week tour with the first T20I on October 26. Bangladesh women's cricket team last toured Pakistan in 2015 when they played two T20Is and as many ODIs in Karachi.

The upcoming tour is a part of the reciprocal arrangement between the two boards after Pakistan women’s team toured Bangladesh last year for a four-match T20I series and a one-off ODI. Pakistan won the T20 series 3-0, while Bangladesh claimed the ODI by six wickets.

This is another major breakthrough for cricket in Pakistan after Sri Lanka Cricket's decision to send their men's team to Karachi and Lahore for three ODIs and as many T20Is next month.

