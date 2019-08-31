NAB initiates probe against PPP leader Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur has initiated a probe against senior PPP leader Khursheed Ahmad Shah.

The director NAB Sukkur in his written communication to DC Sukkur and DC Dadu to provide complete record of the assets of former leader of opposition, PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and his family to the Combined Investigation Team by Sept 2. According to the letter, the NAB has sought information regarding assets and properties registered against the names of Khursheed’s wives Bibi Talat, Bibi Gulnaz, daughters: Uroj Shahrbano, Seerat Mansoor, sons: Farukh Ahmed Shah, Zairaq Shah,nieces, Shumaila, Umaia Naz d/o Mushtaq Ali Shah, nephews Provincial Minister Syed Owais Qadir Shah and Junaid Qadir Shah.

According to the accountability watchdog, Khursheed Shah owns assets worth Rs 500 billion registered in the name of his alleged front men. “Shah operates as many as 105 banks accounts in his name and those against the names of other family members’ in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities,” a NAB official said.

Khursheed’s properties are located in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi. According to the documents, Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills and 83 other properties are registered against the names of Shah’s alleged frontman, Pehlaj Rai. Moreover, 11 properties were registered in the name of another front man, Lado Mall, and 10 properties are registered in the name of Hussain Soomro.

According to the documents available with the NAB, Khursheed’s bombproof car and a house is registered in the name of Umar Jan. Last week, the NAB had given approval for initiating inquiry against the senior PPP leader.

On Thursday, former Sindh home minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan was questioned at the office of the DG NAB Office Sukkur regarding his assets. Wassan replied to some of the NAB’s queries, whereas he could not respond to certain questions posed by NAB. The former minister was handed over a questionnaire for further probe.