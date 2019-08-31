24 dead as bus falls into ravine in Kohistan

KOHISTAN: At least 24 people died on Friday after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Kandia tehsil of Kohistan.

According to a private news channel, 35 passengers were travelling on the bus when it slipped and fell into the ravine. Reportedly, all the passengers belonged to the same family and were going somewhere to attend a function.

Chief Warden Civil Defence Ihsanul Haq confirmed the deaths of 24 persons in the incident and injuries to two other people. DPO Kohistan Raja Abdul Saboor told reporters that the final police report will be announced after investigators probe the accident site. He said that police and rescue officials were facing difficulties in conducting the relief operation due to darkness and unavailability of resources.