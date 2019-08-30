Notorious killer arrested from Peshawar

LAHORE: Peshawar police have arrested notorious hired assassin and criminal of a gang war Ghawash Butt involved in the killing of trader Sheikh Chana and many others. He is among the top 10 proclaimed offenders and was wanted to Punjab police for the last many months. Sharqi police arrested him from Fort Road. He was also involved in the murder of a girl in Islampura. Lahore police have sent a team to get the custody of Butt.