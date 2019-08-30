close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Notorious killer arrested from Peshawar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

LAHORE: Peshawar police have arrested notorious hired assassin and criminal of a gang war Ghawash Butt involved in the killing of trader Sheikh Chana and many others. He is among the top 10 proclaimed offenders and was wanted to Punjab police for the last many months. Sharqi police arrested him from Fort Road. He was also involved in the murder of a girl in Islampura. Lahore police have sent a team to get the custody of Butt.

