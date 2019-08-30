Asim faces Farhan in int’l squash final

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Asim Khan and aging Farhan Mehboob made it to the final of the $10,000/ international squash event following contrasting wins in the semis-finals at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Thursday.

In a battle of stamina, world No 75 Asim edged out world No 49 Tayyab Aslam 6-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-9 and 11-8 following 86 minutes of demanding squash while Farhan spared just 18 minutes to beat Amaad Fareed 11-7, 11-5, 11-9.

It was a tough task for the Asim to dispose of higher ranked player which he did following marathon match. Both players lacked stamina required for a top class squash player and was often seen relaxing on the floor in between the points against very demand of the game.

After losing first two games, Asim was seen playing attacking game. Since both players lacked proper stamina required for the high class squash, they made numerous mistakes to present each other points.

At the end, Asim held on to his nerves and went on to win the last three following a close battle.In women event, Amna Fayyaz surprised former top fifty women player Maria Toorpakai Wazir 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5 and 12-10 (34 Min) to make it to the final. In the second semis, world no 106 Moqaddas Ashraf overpowered world no 149 Saima Shaukat 14-16, 11-4, 15-13 and 11-2 to make it to the final.

Results: Men’s event: Muhammad Asim Khan bt Tayyab Aslam 6-11, 3-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 (86 min); Farhan Mehboob bt Amaad Fareed 11-7, 11-5, 11-9 (18 min). Women’s event: Amna Fayyaz bt Maria Toorpakai Wazir 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10; Moqaddas Ashraf bt Saima Shaukat 14-16, 11-4, 15-13, 11-2.