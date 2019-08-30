close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Grandfather kills grandchildren in Nawabshah

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

NAWABSHAH: A grandfather allegedly killed his grandchildren and severely injured his daughter-in-law on Thursday.

According to police, the grandchildren saw Veeru Kohli in a compromising position with his daughter-in-law, Ladoni, near their railway station godown residence. Fearing disclosure, Kohli killed the children and critically injured their mother. The police recovered the bodies of the children and their injured mother. Later, the police arrested Kohli and Ladoni and registered a case on the complaint of SHO B-Section Rasheed Memon. During investigation, accused Veeru Kolhi confessed to the crimes.

Police have obtained judicial remand of both from the court, while the bodies of children were handed over to relatives. According to police, the father of children is mentally disturbed.

