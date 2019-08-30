PM, UAE crown prince discuss international, regional issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan made phone call to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Thursday to talk about bilateral cooperation and regional issues. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed known as MBZ is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

They exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issuesof common concern - and underlined the importance of intensifying efforts to strengthen regional and global security and stability.

A tweet from the Abu Dhabi crown prince confirmed the development, saying the two discussed "ways to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest".

In a brief statement issued by UAE official wire service said that the two leaders reviewed the prospects of consolidating the friendship and cooperation between the two countries on various fronts. The government in Pakistan didn’t react in adverse tenor on decorating Indian Prime Minister by UAE and this approach has helped in maintaining space of further enhancing and strengthening the ties of Pakistan with UAE, the diplomatic observers opined. It is widely believed that the thorny question of conferring award to a leader who is accused of cruelties against the Muslims in his country and occupied areas would have come up for discussion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are hectically engaged in establishing contact with the world leaders to brief them about the annexation of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and splitting the disputed area early this month after making the life of the people of Kashmir miserable who are under curfew for 25 days. No word has been given about it but it is understood that ties with India came up for discussion in the wake of serious and grave developments in IHK.

Though recently controversy has emerged recently due to PM Modi receiving an award in UAE, Pakistan and UAE have always had one the closest foreign relations. Most recently, UAE has supported Pakistan financially via $3 billion deposit to help Pakistan come out of its economic crisis and to boost liquidity.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has financed eight development projects in Pakistan with a total value of over Rs60 billion, including around Rs40 billion in grants. The funds covered projects in sectors such as energy, health, education and roads. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments. The UAE is also home to more than 1.6 million Pakistani expats who remitted $4.5 billion in the fiscal year 2017-2018.

The ADFD has invested considerable capital into projects in Pakistan’s transport sector. In 2013, the ADFD funded the Dh227 million (Rs9.73 billion) grant for the construction of the UAE-Pakistani Friendship Road. Linking the southern and northern parts of the Waziristan region, the 72 km road facilitates the movement of people and goods between three major cities and 20 villages.

The ADFD also funded two healthcare projects in Pakistan worth Dh230 million (9.86 billion), aimed at elevating living standards.

In 2013, the Fund allocated Dh217 million (Rs9.7 billion) for the construction of the Emirates Hospital – a 1,000-bed integrated specialty medical centre. Catering to Pakistani military personnel and their families, as well as civilians with critical conditions, the facility has the capacity to receive 6,000 patients daily.

The ADFD also allocated Dh13 million to fit out the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore with modern equipment in compliance with best international standards in 2006.

The ADFD has played a crucial role in enhancing the country’s education sector. In 2013, the Fund financed Dh46 million (Rs1.97 billion) training colleges. The project involved the construction of three training colleges in remote areas – Warsak College in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as well as Wana College and Cadet College Spinkai, both in South Waziristan.

In addition, ADFD earmarked Dh14 million to fund expansion works at the Sheikh Zayed International Academy, SZIA, in Islamabad in 2009. To ensure an adequate and reliable power supply, the ADFD funded Dh66 million (Rs2.83 billion) rehabilitate Tarbela Dam in 1981.