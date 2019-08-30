close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Rupee strengthens

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

The rupee strengthened against the dollar in both the currency markets on Thursday, dealers said. It closed at 157.22 against the greenback, compared with Wednesday’s closing of 157.28 in the interbank market.

Similarly, the currency traded stronger in the open market. The rupee ended at 157.50 versus the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 157.70. Dealers said the currency traded in a range-bound manner during the day because of routine dollar demand from importers. Moreover, the rise in the foreign exchange reserves helped prop the currency up.

Investors’ optimism also grew following reports that the government is considering policy options to revive economic activities, including relaxation in discount rates and targeted interventions in agriculture and the SME sectors.

A meeting of the Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board (MFPCB) discussed the options to enhance the economic activities in potential areas of the economy with targeted policy interventions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.629 billion during the week ended August 23 from $15.604 billion in previous week. Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose by $32 million to $8.271 billion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business