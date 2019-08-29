Man kills brother in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police arrested a youth soon after killing his brother over a trivial issue in the limits of Battagram Police Station on Wednesday, police said.

Pazeer Gul reported to the police that his son Yasir shot dead his brother Mohsin after an exchange of harsh words over a minor issue at home.

Acting promptly, the police arrested the accused and seized a firearm used in the murder.