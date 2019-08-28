Nigeria probes gas contract of $9b claim

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABUJA: Nigerian security agencies will open an investigation after a British judge paved the way for a private firm to seize more than $9 billion in government assets over a failed gas deal, the information minister said Tuesday.
The judge in London this month gave Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) the green light to claim assets worth about a fifth of Nigeria´s foreign reserves over the collapse of the 2010 agreement.
The ruling was the latest twist in the decade-long dispute over the deal that broke down before work had started on a planned state-of-the-art gas processing plant in southeast Nigeria.
P&ID -- widely reported to be registered in the British Virgin Islands -- sued the Nigerian government for breaching the agreement by failing to provide the gas or install the promised pipelines.
ABUJA: Nigerian security agencies will open an investigation after a British judge paved the way for a private firm to seize more than $9 billion in government assets over a failed gas deal, the information minister said Tuesday.
The judge in London this month gave Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) the green light to claim assets worth about a fifth of Nigeria´s foreign reserves over the collapse of the 2010 agreement.
The ruling was the latest twist in the decade-long dispute over the deal that broke down before work had started on a planned state-of-the-art gas processing plant in southeast Nigeria.
P&ID -- widely reported to be registered in the British Virgin Islands -- sued the Nigerian government for breaching the agreement by failing to provide the gas or install the promised pipelines.