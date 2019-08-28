Crackdown on profiteers, hoarders in Multan

MULTAN: Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu Tuesday ordered a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari.

Addressing a meeting, the commissioner asked the administrations of respective districts to arrest regulations’ violators and those who create artificial shortage of daily use items in the market. He instructed all price control magistrates to improve their performance otherwise they would be transferred to other districts. The meeting reviewed campaign against profiteers and it was decided to expedite the drive.