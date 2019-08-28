close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Crackdown on profiteers, hoarders in Multan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

MULTAN: Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu Tuesday ordered a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari.

Addressing a meeting, the commissioner asked the administrations of respective districts to arrest regulations’ violators and those who create artificial shortage of daily use items in the market. He instructed all price control magistrates to improve their performance otherwise they would be transferred to other districts. The meeting reviewed campaign against profiteers and it was decided to expedite the drive.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan