Three bodies recovered in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The police recovered three bodies from various parts of Faisalabad during the last 12 hours. A police spokesman said that passersby spotted bodies at Malikpur Stop, Abdullahpur and Eidgah Road and informed area police. The police took all the three bodies into custody and so far one was identified as Moeen about of Akbar Town. Efforts were under way to identify the remaining bodies. Scholarships distributed: Scholarships of Rs1.7 million were distributed among 102 students of GCWUF under the PEEF scholarship programme. GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq congratulated the students and urged them to focus on seeking modern knowledge as they had to play their role in national and economic development of the country.