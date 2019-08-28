Amina loses to Pauline in World Judo

KARACHI: Tokyo-based Amina Toyoda lost to Starke Pauline of Germany in her 57kg first round fight of the World Judo Championships in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The 20-year old Amina became the third fighter of Pakistan which faced exit in the first round.

Before her experienced Humaira Ashiq and rookie Mohammad Hasnain have already been shown exit doors at the first hurdles. Pakistan now eyes its Olympian fighter Shah Hussain. Japan-based Shah is fighting for Olympics seat. Currently ranked 99 in the world 26-year old Shah needs a few wins in the global event to boost his rankings.

Shah is set to face Saidov Saidzhalol of Tajikistan on August 30. Shah has not got enough exposure in 2019, having only featured in the Asian Championships where he finished fifth. This was the third successive time that Shah finished fifth in the continental event. In 2015 edition of the continental event Shah has claimed bronze medal.

Shah has already written his name in history when he became the first Pakistani fighter to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics on continental quota. At that time the state had fully sponsored Shah but this time he is facing financial issues. He will need to field in around ten more events before his Olympics fate will be decided.