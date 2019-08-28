Navy commander meets Tevta chairman

LAHORE: Navy, Lahore, Station Commander Commodore Neimatullah called on Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, views regarding promotion of technical education and vocational training were exchanged during the meeting. Ali Salman Siddique said providing quality education and training the objective of Tevta team and it was doing the best for the purpose.