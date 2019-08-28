close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Navy commander meets Tevta chairman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

LAHORE: Navy, Lahore, Station Commander Commodore Neimatullah called on Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, views regarding promotion of technical education and vocational training were exchanged during the meeting. Ali Salman Siddique said providing quality education and training the objective of Tevta team and it was doing the best for the purpose.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan