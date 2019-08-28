Bilawal wants Zardari shifted to hospital

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed concern over not shifting his ailing father and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari to hospital and warned that if anything happened to him then the government will be responsible for it. Bilawal tweeted that Zardari was being kept in jail without conviction in any case. “Government doctors have advised that he be taken to hospital but the government is refusing. We are going to the court. If anything happens to him, the government will be responsible,” said Bilawal. The PPP chairman had visited Zardari and his aunt Faryal Talpur at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi on Monday.