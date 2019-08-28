Meat export potential remains untapped sans livestock policy

KARACHI: Pakistan barely exports four percent of beef and veal produced in a year as absence of livestock policy hinders tapping of potential overseas markets and gives unorganised sector a leeway to fleece consumers.

This is despite the fact that the country is among the top 10 beef and veal producers in the world. The country annually produces 1.8 million tons of beef and veal, a German online portal for statistics Statista said, citing data from Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN and US Department of Agriculture.