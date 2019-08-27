close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Kyokushin karate ceremony today

Sports

LAHORE: Kyokushin karate belt awarding ceremony is going to be held on August 27 (today) at 5.00 pm at Railway Stadium Garhi Shaho Lahore.

Karatekas will perform self defence techniques during the ceremony. Kata erobic and anaerobic exercises, that helps in healthy life. All successful karatekaz boys and girls will be awarded promotion belt and certificates. Vice president Railway Sports Board and other guest, parents of students will honour the event, informed Atta Hussain Butt, President Pakistan Karate Organization Kyokushin Kaikan, IKO Matsushima Japan.

