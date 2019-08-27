Doubles tennis title for Khurram, Shehryar

LAHORE: Khawaja Khurram and Shehryar Salamat have won the Lahore Gymkhana Lucky Doubles Floodlit Tennis Tournament 2019 here at Lahore Gymkhana tennis courts.

No 2 seed of the tournament Khawaja Khurram, who is son of late legendary Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad and one of the founder members of Lahore Gymkhana Club, and Shehryar Salamat defeated No 1 seed Sajjad Gul and Ali Asad 8-4 in the final on hard courts of Lahore Gymkhana Club. Pair of Khurram-Shehryar dominated the play from the word go as they broke Ali’s service game to take a lead of 3-2 and then again broke service game of Sajjad Gul to take a commanding lead of 5-2. Khawaja Khurram served out the match on the 12th game to win it 8-4. Shehryar played errorless tennis and his timely intervention led to this title victory.

After the final, Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim, Azhar Noon and Convener Tennis Sami Ur Rahman distributed shields among the finalists. The tournament was very professionally and excellently organised by Captain Tennis Shahid Mahmood, Secretary Tennis Aamer Altaf and Waqar Nisar.