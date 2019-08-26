Mardan traders rally for Kashmiris

MARDAN: Traders from across the Mardan district on Sunday staged a rally to express support for people of Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

The rally was led by Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran president Zahir Shah, chairman Ghulam Sarwar Saraf, Shankar bazaar president Jahanzeb Khan, general secretary Khanzeb and others.

A large number of traders participated in the rally. The rally participants were holding placards and banners and black flags. They chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the rally, speakers said Indian prime minister was an international terrorist and perpetrating atrocities in occupied Kashmir. \ The speakers condemned India for constantly denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination. They said that India had started history’s worst state terrorism against people in the occupied Kashmir. The speakers said the people of Kashmir had been fighting for freedom for the last 72 years. They said they were giving a message to the whole world that the people of Pakistan supported Kashmiris. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.