close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

Mardan traders rally for Kashmiris

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

MARDAN: Traders from across the Mardan district on Sunday staged a rally to express support for people of Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

The rally was led by Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran president Zahir Shah, chairman Ghulam Sarwar Saraf, Shankar bazaar president Jahanzeb Khan, general secretary Khanzeb and others.

A large number of traders participated in the rally. The rally participants were holding placards and banners and black flags. They chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the rally, speakers said Indian prime minister was an international terrorist and perpetrating atrocities in occupied Kashmir. \ The speakers condemned India for constantly denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination. They said that India had started history’s worst state terrorism against people in the occupied Kashmir. The speakers said the people of Kashmir had been fighting for freedom for the last 72 years. They said they were giving a message to the whole world that the people of Pakistan supported Kashmiris. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar