close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 26, 2019

Rocket attack kills 6 in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk

World

AFP
August 26, 2019

BAGHDAD: A rocket attack killed six people and wounded nine others overnight at a sports stadium in oil-rich Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, Iraqi security forces said on Sunday.

"Six civilians were killed and nine others were wounded in an attack with rocket-propelled grenades and medium-grade weapons," they said in a statement. It said the attack targeted a football stadium in Daquq in the ethnically diverse province of Kirkuk.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but security forces pointed the finger at the "terrorist gangs" of the Islamic State group. Iraq announced victory against IS in late 2017 after three years of ferocious fighting backed by paramilitary forces and the US-led air coalition.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World