Thai Muslims express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: The Muslim community in Thailand organised a ceremony to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in the wake of revocation of occupied valley’s special status by India and condemn atrocities and brutalities being committed on Kashmiris.

The event held at Islamic Centre Bangkok was jointly organised by the Thai Muslim community, Thai-Pakistan Friendship Association and the overseas Pakistanis. It is for the first time in the history of Thailand that an event has been organised by the Muslim community at the Islamic Centre with an aim to convey a message from the Thai Muslim community to their Kashmiri brethren.

Protesters carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against Indian occupation of the valley demonstrated outside the centre. Inside the Islamic Centre, renowned speakers from different universities delivered speeches against the Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Charan Malulim, Mr Srawut, Anas Amatayakul, Haja Dara and Ambassador Asim Iftikhar vehemently rejected the Indian government’s move to revoke the special status of Held Kashmir. They maintained that the move is aimed at changing demography of the disputed area as well as ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris, adding that Kashmir issue should be resolved through the UN plebiscite as per wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Eulogising the sacrifices of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, the speakers said India is an occupying force and wants to change the demographic composition of the occupied valley. They said the Muslims always stood by their Kashmiri brethren in the past and will do so in the future as well in their quest for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

A resolution was also presented on the occasion, which called upon the United Nations secretary general and ambassadors of 36 countries to play their due role for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. They demanded that India must stop use of pellet guns and killing of innocent Kashmiri.

Pamphlets on Kashmir in Thai language were also distributed among the participants. A large number of Thai media personnel covered the event, which was broadcast live on several TV channels in Thailand.

In a related development, around 300 journalists from the Central Union of Journalists led by union’s AJK President Safeer Mir organised a solidarity march from Press Club to Burhan Wani Chowk in Muzaffarabad. Journalists from Islamabad and Murree led by Afzal Butt and Zaheer Ahmed participated in the march organised to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in the wake of revocation of occupied valley’s special status, and condemn atrocities and brutalities being committed by Indian security forces against the innocent Kashmiri people.

The participants had initially planned to march towards Chakothi (LoC). However, after dialogue with the district administration, the rally culminated at College Ground Chinari in Hattian Bala district.