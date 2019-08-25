Jhang hospitals short of hepatitis B, C vaccines

JHANG: More than 12,000 newborns children’s life is at risk due to shortage of mandatory vaccination of hepatitis B and C in DHQ, and THQ hospitals and other public health facilities of the district.

Parents of the children who were born during the last three months in different hospitals are worried as their kids are not vaccinated after their birth. Sources said that more than 12,000 children were born in DHQ and THQ hospitals, RHCs, BHUs and other public maternity centres, but hepatitis B and C vaccination was not available.

The sources pointed out that public vaccination centres were also bound to vaccinate newborns who were born in private maternity centres. However, due to unavailability of hepatitis B and C vaccination, parents especially belonging to middle and low middle class families are worried about the health of their children as they could not afford to purchase costly vaccine from market.

When contacted, Health CEO Dr Samiullah confirmed shortage of hepatitis B and C vaccine for the last three months.

He said that the provincial Health Department authorities had been asked for early provision of the vaccine.

REPORT SOUGHT: DPO Attaur Rehman on Saturday sought progress report about a case regarding sexually assault on a 13-year-old boy of Mouza Bagh.

According to the FIR, labourer Abdul Qadir told the police that his son went to a market to get some eatables but three accused forcibly took his son to fields where they allegedly sexually assaulted him. The complainant alleged that after registration of the FIR, the police released the nominated accused.

When contacted, the DPO told The News that he had directed the Satellite Town police SHO to clear his position in the case and conduct the investigation on merit. He assured that justice would be provided to the victim.